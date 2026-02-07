Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.71 and traded as high as C$48.12. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$45.97, with a volume of 251,753 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aura Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States. In addition, the company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupa, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

