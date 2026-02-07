PMI (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

PMI (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 80,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 165,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
- Neutral Sentiment: Robbins LLP reminds investors of an existing class action covering purchasers between Sept. 2 and Oct. 31, 2025 and the deadline to seek lead plaintiff status. PMI Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Picard Medical, Inc. Class Action
- Neutral Sentiment: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith invites PMI shareholders who lost money in the Sept.–Oct. 2025 window to inquire about joining a securities-fraud class action and notes an April 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Encourages Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) Shareholders To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms (Schall, Faruqi, Rosen, Portnoy, DJS) are publicly soliciting PMI investors to contact them about joining or leading a securities class action; these notices mainly alert investors to procedural deadlines. PMI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Picard Medical, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and others announce that a class action has been filed against Picard and certain officers seeking damages for alleged federal securities-law violations during the Sept.–Oct. 2025 period. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Picard Medical, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm
- Negative Sentiment: Practical litigation risk: a securities-fraud investigation into Picard was announced by counsel (Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz), noting material events in Oct. 2025 as the focal point — investigations can lead to prolonged uncertainty and costs. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) Announced
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Picard Medical Inc is a medical technology company which manufactures and sells the only total artificial heart. Picard Medical Inc is based in TUCSON, Ariz.
