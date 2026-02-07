PMI (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

PMI (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 80,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 165,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PMI Company Profile

Picard Medical Inc is a medical technology company which manufactures and sells the only total artificial heart. Picard Medical Inc is based in TUCSON, Ariz.

