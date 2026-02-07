Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 272,221 shares trading hands.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust pursues income through a portfolio of domestic and international fixed-income and equity securities, including high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade debt, preferred securities and dividend-paying stocks. Its investment strategy emphasizes diversification across credit quality, sector and geography to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund employs leverage, including borrowing and preferred shares, to enhance its income potential within regulatory limits.

