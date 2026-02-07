Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 272,221 shares trading hands.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust pursues income through a portfolio of domestic and international fixed-income and equity securities, including high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade debt, preferred securities and dividend-paying stocks. Its investment strategy emphasizes diversification across credit quality, sector and geography to balance income generation with risk management.
The fund employs leverage, including borrowing and preferred shares, to enhance its income potential within regulatory limits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.