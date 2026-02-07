StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $7.92. StealthGas shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 128,911 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, StealthGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

StealthGas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $295.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 35.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in StealthGas by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc is an international shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), including propane, butane and ammonia. The company operates a fleet of modern pressurized LPG carriers with capacities ranging from approximately 2,500 to 9,100 cubic meters, providing safe and efficient carriage of petrochemical gases worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, StealthGas is headquartered in Athens, Greece, with additional commercial and operational offices in major shipping centers across Europe and Asia.

