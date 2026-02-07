Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion.

Telenor ASA Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 18,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,302. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.