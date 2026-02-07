GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.42 and last traded at GBX 8.11. Approximately 2,097,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,097,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50.

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of £30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh. GCM Resources Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

