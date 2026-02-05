zkSync (ZK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.73 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $145.73 million and approximately $54.02 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About zkSync

zkSync’s launch date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,981,016,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,981,016,738.88025226 with 8,749,216,572.2488292 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.02178171 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $74,771,133.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

