Swipe (SXP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.04 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and $40.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 671,158,373 coins and its circulating supply is 671,156,441 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

