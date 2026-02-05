STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.150-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $21.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.91. 143,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,105. STERIS has a 12 month low of $204.90 and a 12 month high of $269.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,218 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 178.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,704,000 after buying an additional 758,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,982,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in STERIS by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,100,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,486,000 after acquiring an additional 556,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,519,000 after acquiring an additional 211,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in STERIS by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Further Reading

