Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.
ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE
Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.2%
NYSE ATGE opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.
The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adtalem Global Education
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.