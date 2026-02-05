Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

