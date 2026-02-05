Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $139.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $106.06. 51,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $180.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.