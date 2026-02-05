Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS):
- 2/4/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $550.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $590.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $612.00 to $517.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2026 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/17/2026 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/15/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $577.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/12/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $575.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – HubSpot had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/6/2026 – HubSpot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $8,827,080. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.
