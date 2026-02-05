Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS):

2/4/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $550.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $590.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $612.00 to $517.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/17/2026 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $577.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/12/2026 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $575.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – HubSpot had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/6/2026 – HubSpot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $8,827,080. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

