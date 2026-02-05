Brokerages Set SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $51.92

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.1650.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get SLB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,801.50. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This trade represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 260,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLB in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 4,070,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,944,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. SLB has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

About SLB

(Get Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.