Savant Capital LLC Sells 7,269 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,987,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CME Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $294.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $296.76. The company has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

