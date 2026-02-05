Savant Capital LLC Sells 7,269 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,987,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CME Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME Group Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $294.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $296.76. The company has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.
Key Stories Impacting CME Group
Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and record annual metrics — CME reported Q4 non‑GAAP EPS of $2.77 (vs. ~$2.75 est.) and revenue around $1.65B; management said 2025 produced record annual revenue and adjusted earnings. This confirms durable profitability and supports the rally. PR Newswire: CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Annual Revenue…
- Positive Sentiment: Record trading volumes/ADV — January set a record 29.6M contracts (up 15% YoY) and the company reported its highest-ever ADV in several product categories, boosting fee-related revenue. Strong volumes underpin near-term revenue growth. PR Newswire: CME Group January Volume Sets New Record…
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance and product expansion — Management targets a 1%–1.5% revenue lift from fee adjustments and is expanding 24/7 crypto and securities clearing, which could open new fee pools and justify multiple expansion if uptake continues. MSN: CME Group targets 1%–1.5% revenue lift…
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/flow tailwinds — Reuters and other outlets noted higher hedging demand lifted trading activity and profit, reinforcing that market structure and client flows are supporting revenue this quarter. Reuters: Derivatives exchange CME’s profit rises as hedging demand lifts trading volume
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploring a proprietary token and tokenized cash pilot — CEO Terry Duffy said CME is studying a CME‑issued token and is piloting tokenized cash infrastructure with Google. This signals strategic optionality into tokenization but also introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty. Cointelegraph: CME CEO Duffy says exchange is exploring issuing its own token
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and targets generally supportive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and median price targets sit above current levels, which can prop up sentiment but are not guarantees of upside. QuiverQuant: CME Releases Q4 2025 Earnings (includes analyst notes)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity — filings show notable insider sales in recent months, which can be read as a modest negative signal for sentiment even though institutional holdings remain large. QuiverQuant: CME Releases Q4 2025 Earnings (insider transaction details)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.18.
Insider Transactions at CME Group
In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Profile
CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.
The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.
