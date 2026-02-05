Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.4286.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

NYSE KRG opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $516,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,879,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

