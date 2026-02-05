Yala Price Hits $0.26 (YU)

Yala (YU) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Yala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Yala has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $55.50 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yala has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala Token Profile

Yala launched on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,536,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official website is yala.org. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg.

Buying and Selling Yala

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,534,143.09175018 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.2808072 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

