Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 164,890 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $333.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

