Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.450 EPS.

SR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.90. 12,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,459. Spire has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Spire by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Spire by 87.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

