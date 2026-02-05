RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.75 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75, FiscalAI reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:RNR traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.75. 67,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.26. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $309.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $283.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $277.00 target price on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.27.

RenaissanceRe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RenaissanceRe this week:

Positive Sentiment: RenaissanceRe posted blowout Q4 results — EPS of $13.34 vs. the $10.59 consensus and revenue of $2.97B versus ~$1.73B expected; headline numbers led to meaningful upside versus Street estimates. RenaissanceRe (RNR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

RenaissanceRe posted blowout Q4 results — EPS of $13.34 vs. the $10.59 consensus and revenue of $2.97B versus ~$1.73B expected; headline numbers led to meaningful upside versus Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting and investments drove the beat — lower claims costs and strong investment results lifted underwriting income and overall profitability, supporting the outsized EPS print. RNR Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Claims Costs, Strong Investment Results

Underwriting and investments drove the beat — lower claims costs and strong investment results lifted underwriting income and overall profitability, supporting the outsized EPS print. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and call highlights reinforced the beat — the earnings call/transcript and press highlights emphasized rising premiums in some lines and underlying reserve/investment trends that helped results, giving investors more confidence in near-term earnings quality. RenaissanceRe Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and call highlights reinforced the beat — the earnings call/transcript and press highlights emphasized rising premiums in some lines and underlying reserve/investment trends that helped results, giving investors more confidence in near-term earnings quality. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Evercore raised its price target to $291 but kept an “in-line” rating — the PT increase is modest and remains below the current share price, so it provides limited incremental bullish conviction. Evercore ISI raises RNR price target

Analyst note: Evercore raised its price target to $291 but kept an “in-line” rating — the PT increase is modest and remains below the current share price, so it provides limited incremental bullish conviction. Negative Sentiment: Questions remain on sustainability — several write-ups caution that premium trends, reserve development and how much of the upside is driven by one-time investment gains will determine whether strong Q4 results carry forward; investors should watch upcoming premium growth and claims development closely. Can RenaissanceRe Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates on Rising Premiums?

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 235.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

Featured Articles

