Zebec Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.71 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $175.21 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,801,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,801,293.418979 with 97,952,885,300.348979 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00186811 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $12,172,283.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

