Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.540-4.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 4.0%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 142.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

