Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 229747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Mueller Water Products News Roundup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Mueller Water Products this week:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,549.25. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $371,614.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 85,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,276.54. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,683 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,080,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 500,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

