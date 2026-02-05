Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RLI (RLI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RLI (NYSE: RLI):

1/26/2026 – RLI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2026 – RLI was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/23/2026 – RLI was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – RLI was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – RLI had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

1/15/2026 – RLI was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – RLI is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – RLI had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Get RLI Corp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,225.50. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,440.82. This represents a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.