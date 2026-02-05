Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RLI (RLI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RLI (NYSE: RLI):
- 1/26/2026 – RLI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – RLI was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.
- 1/23/2026 – RLI was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – RLI was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – RLI had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.
- 1/15/2026 – RLI was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – RLI is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – RLI had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,225.50. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,440.82. This represents a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.
Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.
