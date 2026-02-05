Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $55.08 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 541203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Yum China announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $395,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,773.16. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,731. This trade represents a 17.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $878,397 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Yum China by 13.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 25.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

