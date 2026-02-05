Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.050-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

MMS stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $350,746.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,027.28. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Maximus by 38.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

