FY2027 Earnings Forecast for CRDF Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 77.21% and a negative net margin of 10,064.27%.The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,524,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 772,844 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,465,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 553,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 597,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 543,370 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.