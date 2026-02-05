Zacks Research Upgrades Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) to Hold

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NEUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Neuphoria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Neuphoria Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuphoria Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEUP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($3.86). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuphoria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neuphoria Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEUP. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

