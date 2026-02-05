HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Evolus

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Evolus in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $75,353.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 354,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,874.20. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

