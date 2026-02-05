Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 201.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,547,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Citic Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $333.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

