Klevo Rewards (ASX:KLV) Insider Alex Gold Buys 1,410,000 Shares

Klevo Rewards Ltd (ASX:KLV – Get Free Report) insider Alex Gold acquired 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,560.00.

Alex Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Alex Gold purchased 1,000,000 shares of Klevo Rewards stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$7,000.00.

