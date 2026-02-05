Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,153.92 billion. Daikin Industries had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Daikin Industries Price Performance

Daikin Industries stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 107,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,277. Daikin Industries has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Daikin Industries alerts:

Daikin Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.