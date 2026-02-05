H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 297.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

