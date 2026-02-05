Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Cardinal Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJ traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$9.11. 1,686,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,626. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.82 million during the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.625118 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal has recently completed its first thermal SAGD project in Reford, Saskatchewan and has transitioned to the production phase of operations. The Company’s portfolio of conventional and SAGD project inventory offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

