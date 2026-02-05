New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

NYT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,538. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 4,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: NYT reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.88 consensus and revenue of $802.3M (up 10.4% y/y), with digital subscriptions, ARPU and ad revenue cited as drivers — this underpins the stock's gains today. Q4 Earnings Beat (Zacks)

Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus subscription revenue outlook: Management forecasted Q1 subscription revenue ahead of Street estimates, signaling continued momentum for its bundling strategy (news subscribers + lifestyle products). Subscription Guidance (Reuters)

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price-target lift: Evercore ISI moved to "outperform" and raised its NYT target to $75, giving the stock incremental buy-side support. Evercore Price Target Raise (The Fly)

Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: NYT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 (ex-dividend Apr 1), a 27.8% raise from the prior payout — this boosts income-focused investor interest. Earnings Release & Dividend (BusinessWire)

Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction mix: Coverage and analysis pieces highlight NYT as a long-term growth name and point to strong free cash flow (~$550.5M), which supports valuation but doesn't guarantee near-term moves. Long-term Growth Thesis (Zacks)

Negative Sentiment: Near-term volatility after earnings: Some outlets reported an initial sharp decline after the report — the beat was narrow and investors focused on execution risks and how much ad strength is sustainable. That earlier weakness briefly pressured the stock before analyst support helped recovery. Intraday Volatility (Benzinga)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

