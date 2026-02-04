Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

