DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Gregory Westin Wendt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 25,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 249,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,273.60. This trade represents a 11.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 166,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,044 in the last 90 days. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bluebird Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

