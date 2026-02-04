Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Up 71.9% – Still a Buy?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) traded up 71.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 4.90. 17,549,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,536% from the average session volume of 1,072,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

