Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. Pentair has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results showed revenue of $1,021 million (up 5%) and core sales growth of ~4%; adjusted EPS was about $1.18, supporting the company’s growth narrative and showing resilient demand. Pentair Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 2025 results showed revenue of $1,021 million (up 5%) and core sales growth of ~4%; adjusted EPS was about $1.18, supporting the company’s growth narrative and showing resilient demand. Positive Sentiment: Pentair announced strategic executive leadership appointments intended to accelerate growth, innovation and customer focus — a potential positive for execution and investor confidence over the medium term. Pentair Announces New Executive Leadership Roles to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Customer Focus

Pentair announced strategic executive leadership appointments intended to accelerate growth, innovation and customer focus — a potential positive for execution and investor confidence over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage ahead of the report flagged mixed expectations (some models project no beat) and highlight the balance between cost actions and residential end-market softness — market reaction depends on forward commentary. Insights Ahead: Pentair’s Quarterly Earnings

Analyst previews and coverage ahead of the report flagged mixed expectations (some models project no beat) and highlight the balance between cost actions and residential end-market softness — market reaction depends on forward commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings notes from analysts (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, Kalkine) generally expected Q4 sales ~ $1B and EPS near $1.17–1.18; these previews set a modest bar — if actual results and guidance commentary align, volatility may be limited. Pentair Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Pre-earnings notes from analysts (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, Kalkine) generally expected Q4 sales ~ $1B and EPS near $1.17–1.18; these previews set a modest bar — if actual results and guidance commentary align, volatility may be limited. Negative Sentiment: Pentair cut Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $1.150–$1.180 versus the consensus of $1.230 — a clear near-term earnings miss that explains downward pressure on sentiment and raises questions about early-2026 momentum.

Pentair cut Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $1.150–$1.180 versus the consensus of $1.230 — a clear near-term earnings miss that explains downward pressure on sentiment and raises questions about early-2026 momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance was narrowed to $5.250–$5.400 versus a consensus of $5.370; while the range overlaps the Street view, the midpoint is slightly below consensus — a modest headwind for the stock until more color on drivers is provided.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

