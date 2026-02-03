iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Short Interest Up 38.9% in January

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 18,355 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Up 0.8%
QTOP opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Company Profile
The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
