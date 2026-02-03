iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Short Interest Up 38.9% in January

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 18,355 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Up 0.8%

QTOP opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Get iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 366,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 261.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.