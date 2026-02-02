SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,017,453 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 580,328 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SCHMID Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCHMID Group in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in SCHMID Group during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SCHMID Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 46,573 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHMD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 304,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. SCHMID Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Schmid Group AG is a global engineering and manufacturing company specializing in flexible packaging and barrier coating technologies for a range of industries. The company’s core offerings include turnkey coating, metallization and extrusion lamination lines designed to enhance the functional performance of films and substrates used in food, pharmaceutical and medical packaging applications. Schmid Group’s expertise also encompasses process engineering, product development and on-site support services, enabling clients to optimize production efficiency and sustainability in high-volume manufacturing environments.

In addition to its barrier technologies, Schmid Group provides modular solutions for thin-film coating, printing, slitting and winding, as well as machinery for flat glass finishing such as washing, sanding and patterning.

