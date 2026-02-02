Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,614 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 17,195 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VTAK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Catheter Precision has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($26.60) by $24.90. Catheter Precision had a negative net margin of 2,333.29% and a negative return on equity of 208.54%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catheter Precision will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Catheter Precision, Inc (NYSE American: VTAK) is a medical device company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of catheter-based products for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. The company’s core business centers on balloon catheter platforms, offering both standard and specialty catheter configurations that address applications ranging from percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). Catheter Precision’s product portfolio is engineered to meet diverse clinical needs, including high-pressure dilation, scored and cutting balloon therapies, and drug-coated balloon delivery.

All of Catheter Precision’s products are developed in its ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.

