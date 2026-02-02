Reviewing Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A -$74.75 million ($8.82) -1.56 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) 0.00

Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1686.44, suggesting that its stock price is 168,744% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

