First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,383 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 19,727 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF stock. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 2.48% of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.78. 15,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.55.

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (FTHF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Emerging Markets Human Flourishing index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-sized emerging market companies that adequately promotes human flourishing. Securities are screened on their human rights beliefs and are selected based on their fundamentals. FTHF was launched on Oct 30, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.