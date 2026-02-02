Short Interest in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Rises By 58.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,426 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 48,986 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGBH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,250. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk. IGBH was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

