Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,444 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 7,478 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,787 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRNS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.66. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
