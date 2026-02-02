Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,444 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 7,478 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,787 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,787 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRNS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.66. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

