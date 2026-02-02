CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,720 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 21,127 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 81,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Up 13.6%

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

Shares of CDTG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,661. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol CDTG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the primary objective of identifying and combining with one or more businesses in the environmental technology sector.

Until it completes a business combination, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has no ongoing operations and holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account.

