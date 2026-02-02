Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:DCX) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Financial Survey

Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:DCX – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chijet Motor and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chijet Motor $6.91 million 0.13 -$46.90 million N/A N/A Volcon $4.04 million 44.26 -$45.51 million ($15.42) -0.32

This table compares Chijet Motor and Volcon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chijet Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chijet Motor and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chijet Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

Volcon beats Chijet Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

