T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 311 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 520 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TFNS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. T. Rowe Price Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (TFNS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on financials equity. TFNS is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TFNS was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

