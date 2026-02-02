Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 792,811 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 1,019,881 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 265,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNTI shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Senti Biosciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senti Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senti Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences Stock Down 2.0%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNTI. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 395.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,588 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,171. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) is a clinical-stage synthetic biology company focused on engineering next-generation cell therapies. The company’s platform leverages modular genetic circuits to sense disease signals and precisely control cellular functions, with the goal of improving safety and efficacy in oncology and immune-mediated diseases.

Senti’s core technologies include its SENTINEL circuit platform and SNIP receptor system, which enable programmable sensing of molecular cues and context-dependent payload release.

