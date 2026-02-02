BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,167 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 5,669 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $224,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 32,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,129. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.

In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.

